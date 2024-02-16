SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of SBA Communications worth $48,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $211.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $287.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

