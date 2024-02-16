Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

