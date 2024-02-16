Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,470.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.44. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,402.38 and a 12 month high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

