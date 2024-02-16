Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Grows By 16.5%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

