SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of SJW Group worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of SJW opened at $60.48 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

