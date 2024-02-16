Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 12,300 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $93.20.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

