Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 7,413 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

