Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 11,800 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,670,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 319,601 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,466,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

