Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of 89bio worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 428,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $4,906,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright cut their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

