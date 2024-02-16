Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 417.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

