Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

