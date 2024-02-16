Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 10,100 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1,262.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $125.66 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

