Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 11,200 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of National Research worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRC. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in National Research by 40.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of National Research by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 201,100 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $8,106,341.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,958,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,575,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,605. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $39.38 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $967.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

