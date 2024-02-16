Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,716 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 589,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,499,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $992,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 589,275 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,844 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

ZWS opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

