Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of NMI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.