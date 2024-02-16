Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

