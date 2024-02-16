Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

