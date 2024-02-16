Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Warby Parker worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $114,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

WRBY opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

