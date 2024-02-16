Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.9 %

HAE opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.