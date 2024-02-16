Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of MMI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.04%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

