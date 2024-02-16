Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Model N worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $466,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Trading Up 2.4 %

Model N stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

