Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after buying an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tennant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tennant by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TNC. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Tennant Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

