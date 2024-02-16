Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8,373.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

