Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.