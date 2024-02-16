Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 202.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Hawkins worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $69.69 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWKN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.