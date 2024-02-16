Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

