Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after buying an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN opened at $66.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.70. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

