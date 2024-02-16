Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $782,000 Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after buying an additional 2,798,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
