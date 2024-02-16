Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of German American Bancorp worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,429,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,974.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,056 shares of company stock worth $448,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $33.51 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $991.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GABC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

