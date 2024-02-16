Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $944,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cohu by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COHU

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.