Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $769,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $164,398,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

