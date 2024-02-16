Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $796,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

