Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $968,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Pathward Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

