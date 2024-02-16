Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after buying an additional 2,060,229 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,252,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $26,255,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 80.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,543,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.