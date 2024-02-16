Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $249.80 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.36 and a one year high of $251.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

