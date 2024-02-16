Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

