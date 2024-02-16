Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,462 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Energy Recovery worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ERII opened at $16.23 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $917.32 million, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $202,348 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.