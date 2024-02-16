Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 749 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMS opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $164.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

