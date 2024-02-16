Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 20,886 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

