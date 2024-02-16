Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,005 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 300.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 73.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,478 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.1 %

PTON stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

