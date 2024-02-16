Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,200 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,800. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $992.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.