Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,100 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

