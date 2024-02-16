Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,300 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Cars.com worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 670,982 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cars.com by 138.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $601,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,911. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

