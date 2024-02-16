Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,700 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Udemy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Udemy by 1,347.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.88 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,259.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $67,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,188 shares of company stock worth $1,386,538 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Udemy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

