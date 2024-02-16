Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 18,700 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Zuora worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 233,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zuora

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.