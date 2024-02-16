Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 18,700 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Zuora worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 233,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Zuora Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Zuora Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
