Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 19,200 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Amplitude worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $7,765,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

