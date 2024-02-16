Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,300 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSH opened at $22.30 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

