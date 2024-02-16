Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 30,438 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,438 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Grab were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.52 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

