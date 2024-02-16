Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,000 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $33.83 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -66.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.