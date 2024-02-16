Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,700 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Celestica were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 27.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

